Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,399 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $4,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PKI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 5,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PerkinElmer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.37.

PKI stock opened at $152.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.01. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.75 and a 52 week high of $203.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $172.73 and its 200 day moving average is $177.91. The firm has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.96 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 3.47%.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total transaction of $1,110,464.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

