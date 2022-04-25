Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,515 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $5,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 191.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comerica alerts:

In other news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total transaction of $103,158.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $258,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMA. Compass Point raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Comerica from $98.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.76.

NYSE CMA opened at $80.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.07. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $63.07 and a 12 month high of $102.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). Comerica had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 33.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

About Comerica (Get Rating)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.