Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 53.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,482 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $5,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 8.7% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 5.9% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 12.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Shares of TM stock opened at $169.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $175.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.74. The firm has a market cap of $237.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.47. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1 year low of $149.90 and a 1 year high of $213.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $1.29. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $68.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.26 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 17.86 EPS for the current year.

TM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Toyota Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.50.

Toyota Motor Profile (Get Rating)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, ES HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon HV, Crown HV, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, RAV4 HV, WG HV, RAV4 PHV, Highlander HV, Harrier HV, Sienna HV, UX EV, Corolla Cross HV, and Yaris HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Corolla Sport , Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, Urban Cruiser, and Raize names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.