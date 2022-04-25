Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 158.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 69,867 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $4,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NRG. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $269,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 10.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 13,443 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 17.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 1.7% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 112,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $37.91 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.31. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $46.10.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 64.00% and a net margin of 8.10%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 15.68%.

NRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America cut NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

About NRG Energy (Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.