Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 4,929 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,929 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $5,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 159.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $51.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.75. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.58. The company has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.40.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($4.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.21) by ($0.03). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 73.54% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($7.50) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on UAL. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Cowen lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $78.00 to $86.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded United Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen boosted their price target on United Airlines from $78.00 to $86.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.79.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

