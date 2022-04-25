Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 95,759 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,759 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $4,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,468,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,674,000 after buying an additional 52,938 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,519,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,833,000 after purchasing an additional 172,518 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, 55I LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $955,000.

IXC stock opened at $36.02 on Monday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $23.08 and a 12 month high of $38.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.54.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

