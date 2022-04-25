AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its stake in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) by 55.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,382 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in AllianceBernstein by 45.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 850 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AB opened at $42.23 on Monday. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 52 week low of $39.74 and a 52 week high of $57.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.98.

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. AllianceBernstein’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.22%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.99%.

AB has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $62.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

