American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in American Water Works by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its holdings in American Water Works by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 24,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AWK opened at $164.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.52. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.20 and a fifty-two week high of $189.65.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 32.14%. The company had revenue of $951.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.00.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

