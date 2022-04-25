Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TFC. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Truist Financial by 456.4% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its stake in Truist Financial by 472.4% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TFC shares. Citigroup cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TFC opened at $50.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.55. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.29 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

