Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WPC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 22.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,124,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,875,000 after acquiring an additional 203,575 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 14.5% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 46.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 217,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,891,000 after acquiring an additional 68,860 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 10.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 136,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,965,000 after acquiring an additional 12,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 9.3% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WPC. StockNews.com cut shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $85.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 38.24 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.25 and its 200-day moving average is $78.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $86.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $1.057 dividend. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 189.69%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

