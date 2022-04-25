Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Shares in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,020 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in BancFirst by 54.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 12.7% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the first quarter valued at about $141,000. 42.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BANF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BancFirst in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of BANF opened at $84.41 on Monday. BancFirst Co. has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $86.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.86.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 33.72%. On average, research analysts predict that BancFirst Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.75%.

In other BancFirst news, Director William Scott Martin sold 2,500 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $194,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 21,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total value of $1,640,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

