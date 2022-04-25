Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 8,067 Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,067 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 87,102.0% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,912,210 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $493,965,000 after purchasing an additional 13,896,256 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,691,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $250,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616,599 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,113,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 183.0% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,961,560 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $140,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 56.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,726,771 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $203,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DVN shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $51.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.89.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $463,043.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jeffrey L. Ritenour sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $3,209,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,251 shares of company stock valued at $9,827,922. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $58.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.62. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.88 and a fifty-two week high of $65.45. The firm has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.79.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.92%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

