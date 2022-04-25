Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys New Holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 50,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 1.2% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 128,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 0.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 266,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 16.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PFN stock opened at $8.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.27. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 12-month low of $8.27 and a 12-month high of $11.45.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0718 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.27%.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

