Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys New Position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 227.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDVV opened at $40.34 on Monday. Fidelity Core Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $36.44 and a 1-year high of $42.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.57.

