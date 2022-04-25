Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Invests $308,000 in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vista Finance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth $947,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth $867,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $589,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,878,000 after purchasing an additional 25,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.41.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $43.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a PE ratio of 55.30 and a beta of 1.20. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $48.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.45.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 41.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.55) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $143,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 6,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $256,055.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,453,703.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

