Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Invests $326,000 in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,957,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,457,000 after purchasing an additional 311,779 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter worth about $1,493,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 24,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 188,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,873,000 after acquiring an additional 9,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $46.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $39.76 and a 1-year high of $50.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.48 and its 200 day moving average is $43.27.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.85%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Campbell Soup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.30.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

