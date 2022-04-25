Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Invests $330,000 in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Oshkosh by 373.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 301.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 96.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OSK shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Oshkosh from $144.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Oshkosh from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.53.

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $97.38 on Monday. Oshkosh Co. has a 1-year low of $93.06 and a 1-year high of $137.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.10). Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.08%.

In related news, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $393,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

