Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Invests $333,000 in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GMRE. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 55,130 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the third quarter worth approximately $518,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 9.4% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 93,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 8,102 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 0.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 206,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 11.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 120,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 12,816 shares in the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Global Medical REIT news, CEO Jeffrey Busch bought 2,000 shares of Global Medical REIT stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $31,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GMRE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Global Medical REIT from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Global Medical REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

GMRE stock opened at $15.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 81.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.86. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $18.51.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 3.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is 442.13%.

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

