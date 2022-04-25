Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Invests $338,000 in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 235,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,194,000 after acquiring an additional 8,140 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,747,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 8,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 75,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,300,000 after acquiring an additional 17,627 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROP opened at $454.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $47.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.07. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $417.54 and a 52-week high of $505.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $457.90 and its 200-day moving average is $464.56.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 18.92%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.90%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total transaction of $112,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROP. StockNews.com began coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.72.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

