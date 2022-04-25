Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Invests $340,000 in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOR. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in STORE Capital by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 12,579 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in STORE Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its position in STORE Capital by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in STORE Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in STORE Capital by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

STOR stock opened at $29.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. STORE Capital Co. has a one year low of $28.32 and a one year high of $37.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.09.

STORE Capital ( NYSE:STOR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $209.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. STORE Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that STORE Capital Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on STOR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.86.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

