Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Invests $359,000 in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LGND. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 279.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.62, for a total transaction of $93,178.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LGND. StockNews.com began coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.60.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $97.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.28 and a 200-day moving average of $129.67. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $88.50 and a one year high of $169.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 11.15 and a quick ratio of 10.50. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.37. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $72.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

