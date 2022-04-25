Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Makes New $336,000 Investment in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,127,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,032,013,000 after buying an additional 1,344,717 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 37,392,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,330,363,000 after buying an additional 1,164,899 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,186,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $611,337,000 after buying an additional 1,235,089 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,948,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $566,244,000 after buying an additional 104,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,161,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,740,000 after buying an additional 437,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $41.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.02. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $43.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 25.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 20.75%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

