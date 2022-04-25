Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Makes New $341,000 Investment in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

APD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $337.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.40.

NYSE:APD opened at $242.92 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $239.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.06. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.24 and a 12 month high of $316.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $53.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.19%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.