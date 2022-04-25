Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Makes New $348,000 Investment in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 58.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,309,000 after acquiring an additional 28,160 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IGV stock opened at $305.78 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $331.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $374.07. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 12 month low of $123.69 and a 12 month high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

