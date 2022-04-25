Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned 0.17% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 210.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter.

POCT stock opened at $29.53 on Monday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $30.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.80 and a 200 day moving average of $29.98.

