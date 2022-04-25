Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 519 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intuit by 3,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intuit by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 1,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

INTU opened at $443.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $473.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $556.65. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.66 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.12.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.69%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $715.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $492.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $775.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $618.45.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

