Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 87.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 42,492 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 37.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,288,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,091,000 after acquiring an additional 349,623 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 30.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 107,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 53,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 26.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Nomura Instinet raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Nomura raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

Shares of NASDAQ GT opened at $13.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.64. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.98. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12-month low of $11.64 and a 12-month high of $24.89.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

