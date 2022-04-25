Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Takes $347,000 Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,022 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Fluor by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 19,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co raised its position in shares of Fluor by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 50,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fluor by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fluor by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fluor by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 126,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

FLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fluor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fluor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fluor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Shares of FLR opened at $26.75 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.61. Fluor Co. has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $31.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -17.83, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

