Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 990 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.6% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 50.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.8% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 7,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ODFL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $360.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.50.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $269.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $295.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.36. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.56 and a 52 week high of $373.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 19.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.50%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

