Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 92,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 136,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock opened at $89.55 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.54. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.38 and a one year high of $105.30.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

