Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,910 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fundsmith LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 1,070,513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,032,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,700,000 after acquiring an additional 10,568 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 685,894 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,333,000 after acquiring an additional 31,977 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 680,851 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,773,000 after acquiring an additional 44,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 644,988 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.64, for a total value of $1,393,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,174,763.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $1,001,397.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,978 shares in the company, valued at $26,265,337.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,693 shares of company stock worth $5,373,624 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

QLYS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.33.

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $139.33 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.01. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.84 and a beta of 0.76. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $150.10.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.47 million. Qualys had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

