Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in RLI were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RLI during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in RLI by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of RLI by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,143,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of RLI by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 15,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Get RLI alerts:

RLI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on RLI from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Compass Point raised RLI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on RLI from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on RLI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.60.

Shares of NYSE:RLI opened at $117.69 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. RLI Corp. has a one year low of $96.22 and a one year high of $119.74.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.45. RLI had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 21.98%. The business had revenue of $264.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.99%.

RLI Profile (Get Rating)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.