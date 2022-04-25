Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,364 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Teradata were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Teradata by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 54,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Teradata by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 97,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Teradata by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 78,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 26,002 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Teradata by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Teradata by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TDC opened at $43.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.21. Teradata Co. has a twelve month low of $37.35 and a twelve month high of $59.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.02.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. Teradata had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 40.90%. The company had revenue of $475.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on TDC. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.09.

In other news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $181,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 19,715 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $961,106.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,940 shares of company stock worth $3,041,408 over the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

