Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BHF. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 25.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the third quarter valued at $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

BHF opened at $53.52 on Monday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.03 and a 1-year high of $62.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.76 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.55.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $1.72. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BHF. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.20.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

