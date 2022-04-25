Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.25 Million Holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HIW. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 361.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

NYSE HIW opened at $43.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.59. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.08. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.85 and a 1 year high of $48.98.

Highwoods Properties ( NYSE:HIW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.79 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 40.63% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Highwoods Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.34%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho began coverage on Highwoods Properties in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

About Highwoods Properties (Get Rating)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.