Arizona State Retirement System Purchases New Position in Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT)

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 64,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Mandiant in the fourth quarter worth about $4,533,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mandiant in the fourth quarter worth about $22,097,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mandiant in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mandiant in the fourth quarter worth about $3,757,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mandiant in the fourth quarter worth about $2,451,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MNDT opened at $22.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. Mandiant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $23.33.

Mandiant ( NASDAQ:MNDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.05. Mandiant had a net margin of 149.32% and a negative return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Mandiant, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mandiant news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $912,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $1,453,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 328,412 shares of company stock worth $6,678,712. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MNDT. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Mandiant from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Mandiant from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mandiant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mandiant from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Mandiant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Mandiant, Inc engages in the provision of cyber defense solutions. The company, through the Mandiant Advantage SaaS platform, delivers current intelligence, automation of alert investigation, and prioritization and validation of security controls products from various vendors. Its products and services include Advantage Platform, a multi-vendor XDR platform that delivers the company's expertise and frontline intelligence to security teams; Managed Defense, a solution with comprehensive protection from advanced and emerging threats; Mandiant consulting services in the areas of threats and risk related to cyber security; and Mandiant Academy, which trains security team to protect and defend their enterprises against targeted cyber attacks.

