Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 187.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 395,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,949,000 after purchasing an additional 258,039 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 73,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FLS opened at $34.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.07. Flowserve Co. has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $44.39.

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $919.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.08 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.47%.

FLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flowserve in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Flowserve has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.88.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

