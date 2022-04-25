Arizona State Retirement System Sells 139 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,863 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Perficient were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRFT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Perficient by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,155,549 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $596,498,000 after acquiring an additional 209,627 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Perficient by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,250,384 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $144,674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Perficient by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 587,101 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $67,927,000 after acquiring an additional 17,227 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Perficient by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 540,865 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $62,578,000 after acquiring an additional 292,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Perficient by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 451,032 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $52,184,000 after acquiring an additional 52,794 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Perficient alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRFT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Perficient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of Perficient from $138.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Perficient has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.33.

In other news, Director Gary Wimberly bought 399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT opened at $103.88 on Monday. Perficient, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.15 and a 1 year high of $153.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.91 and a 200 day moving average of $117.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. Perficient had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $214.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Perficient’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Perficient (Get Rating)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.