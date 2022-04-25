Arizona State Retirement System Sells 147 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $4,723,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 65,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,539,000 after purchasing an additional 14,099 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 61.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $84.28 on Monday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.62 and a twelve month high of $97.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.21 and a 200-day moving average of $84.97.

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 46.29%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.41%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SFBS. DA Davidson reduced their target price on ServisFirst Bancshares from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

