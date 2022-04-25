Arizona State Retirement System Sells 910 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,547 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5,208.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 355.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 12.3% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $43.97 on Monday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $56.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.63.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.02 per share, for a total transaction of $140,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

