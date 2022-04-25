Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXS. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in AXIS Capital by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new position in AXIS Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

AXS stock opened at $56.23 on Monday. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $44.49 and a 1 year high of $61.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.92.

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.78. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $947.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. AXIS Capital’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from AXIS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.93%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AXS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AXIS Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AXIS Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

AXIS Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.