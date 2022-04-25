Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,308 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,662 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,606 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $7,487,000 after acquiring an additional 14,657 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,807 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Best Buy by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,256 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Best Buy by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,474 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Best Buy by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,307 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.93.

BBY stock opened at $91.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.51. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.58 and a 52-week high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73. The business had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 35.77%.

In related news, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 4,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total transaction of $421,896.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $203,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,955 shares of company stock worth $3,662,097 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

