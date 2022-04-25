Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the third quarter worth approximately $341,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 34.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Biogen by 101.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Biogen by 10.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Biogen by 5.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $209.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.93. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.67 and a 12 month high of $468.55. The company has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.44.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.07. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BIIB shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $452.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $258.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $290.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Biogen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $330.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.25.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

