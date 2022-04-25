BMO Capital Markets Cuts Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Price Target to $56.00

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the natural resource company’s stock.

FCX has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.13.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $41.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.00. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.31.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.70%.

In related news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $1,911,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,670 shares of company stock valued at $7,002,730. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,817,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,080,385,000 after purchasing an additional 12,060,475 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,639,592 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,780,870,000 after purchasing an additional 611,927 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 48,853,445 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,038,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,521 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,550,497 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,021,538,000 after purchasing an additional 219,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,541,750 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $773,747,000 after acquiring an additional 397,852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

