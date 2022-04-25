Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target Cut to $375.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $424.00 to $375.00 in a research note released on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SAM. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $475.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $660.00 to $520.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $661.00 to $625.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $600.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $603.69.

Shares of SAM stock opened at $350.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $379.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $447.25. Boston Beer has a 52 week low of $325.53 and a 52 week high of $1,349.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -79.89 and a beta of 0.82.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($2.29). Boston Beer had a positive return on equity of 8.95% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $430.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Beer will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John C. Geist sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.98, for a total value of $391,083.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 250,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,775,000 after buying an additional 26,610 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 218,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,396,000 after buying an additional 32,131 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Boston Beer by 1,721.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 186,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,033,000 after purchasing an additional 176,197 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Boston Beer by 108.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,917,000 after purchasing an additional 94,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Boston Beer by 860.0% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 144,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,627,000 after purchasing an additional 129,392 shares in the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

