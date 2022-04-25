Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 376 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the third quarter worth $99,547,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,219,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,078,210,000 after buying an additional 648,872 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 261.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 815,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,463,000 after buying an additional 589,828 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,247,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,237,000 after buying an additional 320,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wafra Inc. bought a new position in M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,018,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on MTB. Barclays upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.28.

NYSE:MTB opened at $172.41 on Monday. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $128.46 and a 52 week high of $186.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.90 and a 200 day moving average of $165.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.92.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.24. M&T Bank had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 36.67%.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

M&T Bank Profile (Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.