Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 253.3% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 72,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 52,198 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $359,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 92.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 85,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after acquiring an additional 41,213 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $403,000.

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF stock opened at $46.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.95.

