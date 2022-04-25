Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $2.12 Million Holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,764 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,871 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 240.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,329,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $435,125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470,615 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 72.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,707,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $667,419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074,911 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the third quarter valued at $38,854,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 153.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 842,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,941,000 after acquiring an additional 510,159 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the third quarter valued at $28,875,000. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie cut their price target on Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Digital Turbine in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Turbine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.20.

In related news, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.66 per share, for a total transaction of $474,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Michelle M. Sterling bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.79 per share, with a total value of $36,790.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Digital Turbine stock opened at $32.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.23. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $93.98.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $375.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.21 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company’s revenue was up 323.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

