Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.1% during the third quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 38.5% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 10.1% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.8% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Spotify Technology by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on SPOT. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $370.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $365.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.14.

SPOT stock opened at $110.21 on Monday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a one year low of $109.10 and a one year high of $305.60. The stock has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of -88.17 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.76.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.79) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.