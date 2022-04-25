Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $2.17 Million Stock Holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HE. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $43.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.94 and a fifty-two week high of $45.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.36. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.27.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $770.27 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.22%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

